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Al-Baqarah
194
2:194
الشهر الحرام بالشهر الحرام والحرمات قصاص فمن اعتدى عليكم فاعتدوا عليه بمثل ما اعتدى عليكم واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله مع المتقين ١٩٤
ٱلشَّهْرُ ٱلْحَرَامُ بِٱلشَّهْرِ ٱلْحَرَامِ وَٱلْحُرُمَـٰتُ قِصَاصٌۭ ۚ فَمَنِ ٱعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ فَٱعْتَدُوا۟ عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا ٱعْتَدَىٰ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ مَعَ ٱلْمُتَّقِينَ ١٩٤
ٱلشَّهۡرُ
ٱلۡحَرَامُ
بِٱلشَّهۡرِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِ
وَٱلۡحُرُمَٰتُ
قِصَاصٞۚ
فَمَنِ
ٱعۡتَدَىٰ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
فَٱعۡتَدُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
بِمِثۡلِ
مَا
ٱعۡتَدَىٰ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مَعَ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
١٩٤
˹There will be retaliation in˺ a sacred month for ˹an offence in˺ a sacred month,
1
and all violations will bring about retaliation. So, if anyone attacks you, retaliate in the same manner. ˹But˺ be mindful of Allah, and know that Allah is with those mindful ˹of Him˺.
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