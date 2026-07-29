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Al-Baqarah
193
2:193
وقاتلوهم حتى لا تكون فتنة ويكون الدين لله فان انتهوا فلا عدوان الا على الظالمين ١٩٣
وَقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ حَتَّىٰ لَا تَكُونَ فِتْنَةٌۭ وَيَكُونَ ٱلدِّينُ لِلَّهِ ۖ فَإِنِ ٱنتَهَوْا۟ فَلَا عُدْوَٰنَ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٩٣
وَقَٰتِلُوهُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
لَا
تَكُونَ
فِتۡنَةٞ
وَيَكُونَ
ٱلدِّينُ
لِلَّهِۖ
فَإِنِ
ٱنتَهَوۡاْ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٩٣
Fight against them ˹if they persecute you˺ until there is no more persecution, and ˹your˺ devotion will be to Allah ˹alone˺. If they stop ˹persecuting you˺, let there be no hostility except against the aggressors.
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