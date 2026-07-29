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Al-Baqarah
181
2:181
فمن بدله بعدما سمعه فانما اثمه على الذين يبدلونه ان الله سميع عليم ١٨١
فَمَنۢ بَدَّلَهُۥ بَعْدَ مَا سَمِعَهُۥ فَإِنَّمَآ إِثْمُهُۥ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ يُبَدِّلُونَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ١٨١
فَمَنۢ
بَدَّلَهُۥ
بَعۡدَ مَا
سَمِعَهُۥ
فَإِنَّمَآ
إِثۡمُهُۥ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُبَدِّلُونَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
سَمِيعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
١٨١
But whoever changes the will after hearing it,
1
the blame will only be on those who made the change. Indeed, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.
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