Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
179
2:179
ولكم في القصاص حياة يا اولي الالباب لعلكم تتقون ١٧٩
وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْقِصَاصِ حَيَوٰةٌۭ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٧٩
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡقِصَاصِ
حَيَوٰةٞ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٧٩
There is ˹security of˺ life for you in ˹the law of˺ retaliation, O people of reason, so that you may become mindful ˹of Allah˺.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
Follow
7 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:179
When a person intends to kill unjustly. and he remembers the penalty if charged with murder can be death, he will think twice about killing the person and thus 2 lives will be saved. The victim, and the killer who would have been killed in retaliation. Thus, their is life for us in the law of qisas or retaliation.
Due to excessive ease in criminal law when it comes to murderers, we see an excessive rise in murders and homicides since the time de...
See more
4
0
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah