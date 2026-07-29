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Al-Baqarah
178
2:178
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم القصاص في القتلى الحر بالحر والعبد بالعبد والانثى بالانثى فمن عفي له من اخيه شيء فاتباع بالمعروف واداء اليه باحسان ذالك تخفيف من ربكم ورحمة فمن اعتدى بعد ذالك فله عذاب اليم ١٧٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِصَاصُ فِى ٱلْقَتْلَى ۖ ٱلْحُرُّ بِٱلْحُرِّ وَٱلْعَبْدُ بِٱلْعَبْدِ وَٱلْأُنثَىٰ بِٱلْأُنثَىٰ ۚ فَمَنْ عُفِىَ لَهُۥ مِنْ أَخِيهِ شَىْءٌۭ فَٱتِّبَاعٌۢ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَأَدَآءٌ إِلَيْهِ بِإِحْسَـٰنٍۢ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ تَخْفِيفٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَرَحْمَةٌۭ ۗ فَمَنِ ٱعْتَدَىٰ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَهُۥ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٧٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِصَاصُ
فِي
ٱلۡقَتۡلَىۖ
ٱلۡحُرُّ
بِٱلۡحُرِّ
وَٱلۡعَبۡدُ
بِٱلۡعَبۡدِ
وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰ
بِٱلۡأُنثَىٰۚ
فَمَنۡ
عُفِيَ
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
أَخِيهِ
شَيۡءٞ
فَٱتِّبَاعُۢ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِ
وَأَدَآءٌ
إِلَيۡهِ
بِإِحۡسَٰنٖۗ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَخۡفِيفٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَةٞۗ
فَمَنِ
ٱعۡتَدَىٰ
بَعۡدَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَلَهُۥ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٧٨
O believers! ˹The law of˺ retaliation is set for you in cases of murder—a free man for a free man, a slave for a slave, and a female for a female.
1
But if the offender is pardoned by the victim’s guardian,
2
then blood-money should be decided fairly
3
and payment should be made courteously. This is a concession and a mercy from your Lord. But whoever transgresses after that will suffer a painful punishment.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 49:9-10, 9:11, 2:178
Scholars have referenced these ayaat to illustrate the enormity of one who abandons Salah and Zakat. That is because Allah SWT refers to the rebellious faction, as well as a convicted killer, as being brothers of the believers (amazingly even in relation to the family of the victim he killed). However He stipulates the establishment of Salah and paying of Zakat as conditions for entry into the brotherhood of Islam.
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tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:178
Who ever is forgiven by his brother. He refers to the victims guardian as the brother of the killer to hopefully instill some forgiveness in his heart to forgive rather then have the killer killed in retribution.
It also teaches us that though killing is of major sins , it doesnt take the sinner out of islam as he was referred to by Allah SWT as a brother. So how can we make takfeer of he who does much less then killing?
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