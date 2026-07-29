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Al-Baqarah
174
2:174
ان الذين يكتمون ما انزل الله من الكتاب ويشترون به ثمنا قليلا اولايك ما ياكلون في بطونهم الا النار ولا يكلمهم الله يوم القيامة ولا يزكيهم ولهم عذاب اليم ١٧٤
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْتُمُونَ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ مِنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَيَشْتَرُونَ بِهِۦ ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًا ۙ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ مَا يَأْكُلُونَ فِى بُطُونِهِمْ إِلَّا ٱلنَّارَ وَلَا يُكَلِّمُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ وَلَا يُزَكِّيهِمْ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ ١٧٤
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُمُونَ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَيَشۡتَرُونَ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلًا
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
مَا
يَأۡكُلُونَ
فِي
بُطُونِهِمۡ
إِلَّا
ٱلنَّارَ
وَلَا
يُكَلِّمُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وَلَا
يُزَكِّيهِمۡ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٌ
١٧٤
Indeed, those who hide Allah’s revelations, trading them for a fleeting gain consume nothing but fire into their bellies. Allah will neither speak to them on the Day of Judgment, nor will He purify them. And they will suffer a painful punishment.
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