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Al-Baqarah
169
2:169
انما يامركم بالسوء والفحشاء وان تقولوا على الله ما لا تعلمون ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِٱلسُّوٓءِ وَٱلْفَحْشَآءِ وَأَن تَقُولُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡمُرُكُم
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
وَٱلۡفَحۡشَآءِ
وَأَن
تَقُولُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٦٩
He only incites you to commit evil and indecency, and to claim against Allah what you do not know.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Kulsum Maniar
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16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:169
Quick reflection:
#words
In this ayah Allah ﷻ informs us that Shaytan commands us towards three things:
1. Evil
2. Indecency
3. To say about Allah ﷻ what we do not know
The third point made me stop. Because it is so inclusive.
Yes, it includes shirk and all its forms. But it also includes other than that, doesn't it?
Do I ever say about Allah ﷻ something that I don't know? Maybe not to the world — do I say it to myself?
Do I ever tell ...
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