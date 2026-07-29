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Al-Baqarah
163
2:163
والاهكم الاه واحد لا الاه الا هو الرحمان الرحيم ١٦٣
وَإِلَـٰهُكُمْ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٣
وَإِلَٰهُكُمۡ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞۖ
لَّآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦٣
Your God is ˹only˺ One God. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
DrHaleema Anwar
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:163, 18:14
It's so beautiful that Allah makes us realize that He gives strength of the heart (وَرَبَطْنَا عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ) to the one who makes an effort to hold on to and live by the oness of Allah.
They have a firm conviction that they have only one God (وَإِلَٰهُكُمْ إِلَٰهٌ وَٰحِدٌ) and this conviction is depicted in their actions when they said 'لَن نَّدْعُوَا۟ مِن دُونِهِ' (they will not call on anyone except Him).
23
4
Naashia Mohamed
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16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:163-164
These verses make me pause and really look at the world around me. Watching nature documentaries and learning how the universe operates, I feel a deep sense of awe. Just thinking about the balance of ecosystems, the precision of natural cycles, the way everything exists in sync is surely enough for anyone to remove any doubt in the existence of God.
And, it’s incredible to think that all of this isn’t just created once, but constantly sustained...
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10
2
Ansa Khan
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
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8
1
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