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Al-Baqarah
145
2:145
ولين اتيت الذين اوتوا الكتاب بكل اية ما تبعوا قبلتك وما انت بتابع قبلتهم وما بعضهم بتابع قبلة بعض ولين اتبعت اهواءهم من بعد ما جاءك من العلم انك اذا لمن الظالمين ١٤٥
وَلَئِنْ أَتَيْتَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِكُلِّ ءَايَةٍۢ مَّا تَبِعُوا۟ قِبْلَتَكَ ۚ وَمَآ أَنتَ بِتَابِعٍۢ قِبْلَتَهُمْ ۚ وَمَا بَعْضُهُم بِتَابِعٍۢ قِبْلَةَ بَعْضٍۢ ۚ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ إِنَّكَ إِذًۭا لَّمِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٤٥
وَلَئِنۡ
أَتَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِكُلِّ
ءَايَةٖ
مَّا
تَبِعُواْ
قِبۡلَتَكَۚ
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِتَابِعٖ
قِبۡلَتَهُمۡۚ
وَمَا
بَعۡضُهُم
بِتَابِعٖ
قِبۡلَةَ
بَعۡضٖۚ
وَلَئِنِ
ٱتَّبَعۡتَ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
جَآءَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
إِنَّكَ
إِذٗا
لَّمِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٤٥
Even if you were to bring every proof to the People of the Book, they would not accept your direction ˹of prayer˺, nor would you accept theirs; nor would any of them accept the direction ˹of prayer˺ of another. And if you were to follow their desires after ˹all˺ the knowledge that has come to you, then you would certainly be one of the wrongdoers.
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