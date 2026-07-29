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Al-Baqarah
144
2:144
قد نرى تقلب وجهك في السماء فلنولينك قبلة ترضاها فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره وان الذين اوتوا الكتاب ليعلمون انه الحق من ربهم وما الله بغافل عما يعملون ١٤٤
قَدْ نَرَىٰ تَقَلُّبَ وَجْهِكَ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ ۖ فَلَنُوَلِّيَنَّكَ قِبْلَةًۭ تَرْضَىٰهَا ۚ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ ۗ وَإِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٤
قَدۡ
نَرَىٰ
تَقَلُّبَ
وَجۡهِكَ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِۖ
فَلَنُوَلِّيَنَّكَ
قِبۡلَةٗ
تَرۡضَىٰهَاۚ
فَوَلِّ
وَجۡهَكَ
شَطۡرَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۚ
وَحَيۡثُ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
فَوَلُّواْ
وُجُوهَكُمۡ
شَطۡرَهُۥۗ
وَإِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
لَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٤
Indeed, We see you ˹O Prophet˺ turning your face towards heaven. Now We will make you turn towards a direction ˹of prayer˺ that will please you. So turn your face towards the Sacred Mosque ˹in Mecca˺—wherever you are, turn your faces towards it. Those who were given the Scripture certainly know this to be the truth from their Lord. And Allah is never unaware of what they do.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Baraka Flow
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6 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:144
This is such a beautiful ayah showing us that Allah sees what is in our hearts, even before it is spoken.
The Prophet ﷺ repeatedly turned his face towards the sky, longing for revelation. Allah saw that longing and responded.
When your heart is breaking and you don’t have the words—only the tears. When all you can manage is “Ya Rabb” between the sobs.
Know that Allah is never unaware.
Think of Him in those moments. As the Prophet ﷺ said:
“Kn...
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3
2
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
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17 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:144
In surah al-Baqarah, Allah gives the command to pray facing Makkah after previously having prayed towards Jerusalem, saying:
[فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُ ۗ وَإِنَّ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ الْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا اللَّهُ بِغَافِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ]
"So turn your face towards al-Masjid al-Haram. And wherever you may be, turn your faces in...
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11
5
Ali Ali
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 12:87, 2:144, 39:53
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
A few days ago… I was feeling this strange, hollow emptiness in my heart.
It wasn’t like anything major had happened—I was doing everything normally. But deep inside… I just felt off. Like something was missing. My Īmān was going up and down, like waves crashing without direction. There were moments where I genuinely felt alone. Not physically… but spiritually. I kept thinking: 'I wish I had someone to go...
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26
10
Sherene Mansor
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 5:3, 2:144
Changes.
How many of us are comfortable with change in our lives? Try going to a different grocery store; and i bet you’ll be spending more time searching for your groceries because of the unfamiliar aisles. It will also probably frustrate you.
The change in the direction of solah in the Seerah saw distinct responses from the community in Madinah; the disbelievers were more convinced of the invalidity of the Message; the hypocrites outwardly ob...
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10
0
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:149, 2:144, 2:150
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
2
0
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