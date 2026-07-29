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Al-Baqarah
139
2:139
قل اتحاجوننا في الله وهو ربنا وربكم ولنا اعمالنا ولكم اعمالكم ونحن له مخلصون ١٣٩
قُلْ أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا فِى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ رَبُّنَا وَرَبُّكُمْ وَلَنَآ أَعْمَـٰلُنَا وَلَكُمْ أَعْمَـٰلُكُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُخْلِصُونَ ١٣٩
قُلۡ
أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا
فِي
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
رَبُّنَا
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
وَلَنَآ
أَعۡمَٰلُنَا
وَلَكُمۡ
أَعۡمَٰلُكُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُخۡلِصُونَ
١٣٩
Say, “Would you dispute with us about Allah, while He is our Lord and your Lord? We are accountable for our deeds and you for yours. And we are devoted to Him ˹alone˺.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Reshad Noorzay
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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