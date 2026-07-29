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Al-Baqarah
137
2:137
فان امنوا بمثل ما امنتم به فقد اهتدوا وان تولوا فانما هم في شقاق فسيكفيكهم الله وهو السميع العليم ١٣٧
فَإِنْ ءَامَنُوا۟ بِمِثْلِ مَآ ءَامَنتُم بِهِۦ فَقَدِ ٱهْتَدَوا۟ ۖ وَّإِن تَوَلَّوْا۟ فَإِنَّمَا هُمْ فِى شِقَاقٍۢ ۖ فَسَيَكْفِيكَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٣٧
فَإِنۡ
ءَامَنُواْ
بِمِثۡلِ
مَآ
ءَامَنتُم
بِهِۦ
فَقَدِ
ٱهۡتَدَواْۖ
وَّإِن
تَوَلَّوۡاْ
فَإِنَّمَا
هُمۡ
فِي
شِقَاقٖۖ
فَسَيَكۡفِيكَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
١٣٧
So if they believe in what you believe, then they will indeed be ˹rightly˺ guided. But if they turn away, they are simply opposed ˹to the truth˺. But Allah will spare you their evil. For He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Reshad Noorzay
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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