Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
120
2:120
ولن ترضى عنك اليهود ولا النصارى حتى تتبع ملتهم قل ان هدى الله هو الهدى ولين اتبعت اهواءهم بعد الذي جاءك من العلم ما لك من الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٢٠
وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى ٱللَّهِ هُوَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۗ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ ٱلَّذِى جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٢٠
وَلَن
تَرۡضَىٰ
عَنكَ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
وَلَا
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
حَتَّىٰ
تَتَّبِعَ
مِلَّتَهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
هُوَ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰۗ
وَلَئِنِ
ٱتَّبَعۡتَ
أَهۡوَآءَهُم
بَعۡدَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَآءَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
مَا
لَكَ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
نَصِيرٍ
١٢٠
Never will the Jews or Christians be pleased with you, until you follow their faith. Say, “Allah’s guidance is the only ˹true˺ guidance.” And if you were to follow their desires after ˹all˺ the knowledge that has come to you, there would be none to protect or help you against Allah.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
Follow
5 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:120
The Only Guidance
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:120) through the Hadith
Acceptance brings comfort.
We all long to be accepted.
But it has never been the measure of truth.
Even the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was not promised everyone's approval.
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ﴾
"The Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with you until you follow their way."
Yet the ayah does not leave ou...
See more
9
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
Follow
last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:120
There's a very important fallacy I want you to look out for: A lot of people equate freedom with degeneracy.
In other words, their criteria for assessing whether a person (or society) is free, is how widespread sin and hedonism is. In their eyes, a 'healthy' society must provide easy access to evil for us to consider it really free.
So for example, if a person uses their freedom on the weekend to go worship, they aren't really free. They're br...
See more
24
6
Jonala Vann
Follow
last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:120
Once you know the Truth and turn from it, none can save you from Allah.
This is how I feel about reverting to Islam from Christianity.
How can I turn away from the Truth, there is nowhere left from me to turn.
If i was to walk away from Islam where would I go?
Certainly not backwards! And certainly not to any false religion.
So my only options is to stay and grow.
20
3
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah