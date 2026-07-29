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Al-Baqarah
118
2:118
وقال الذين لا يعلمون لولا يكلمنا الله او تاتينا اية كذالك قال الذين من قبلهم مثل قولهم تشابهت قلوبهم قد بينا الايات لقوم يوقنون ١١٨
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا ٱللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَآ ءَايَةٌۭ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۘ تَشَـٰبَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لِقَوْمٍۢ يُوقِنُونَ ١١٨
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
لَوۡلَا
يُكَلِّمُنَا
ٱللَّهُ
أَوۡ
تَأۡتِينَآ
ءَايَةٞۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِم
مِّثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۘ
تَشَٰبَهَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡۗ
قَدۡ
بَيَّنَّا
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُوقِنُونَ
١١٨
Those who have no knowledge say, “If only Allah would speak to us or a sign would come to us!” The same was said by those who came before. Their hearts are all alike. Indeed, We have made the signs clear for people of sure faith.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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5 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:118
Their Hearts Were Alike
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:118) through the Hadith
We often imagine that certainty comes from having all our questions answered.
If only we understood a little more.
If only we saw a little more.
Then certainty would finally arrive.
The Qur'an records a familiar question:
﴿وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا اللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَا آيَةٌ﴾
“Those who do not know say, ‘Why does Allah not speak to us, or why...
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8
4
Naveela Meral
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34 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:118
Whenever I come across the ayahs where Allah says He has placed signs for the people of wisdom, my attention always goes first to us. We are among the greatest signs of Allah. From the tiniest cell to the largest body system, everything inside our body works with balance and perfection. Every single cell knows its work. Allah reminds us: “And in your own selves, then will you not see?” (Qur’an 51:21).The sky above us, sun, moon, clouds, stars, pl...
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13
0
Elion Sinella
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:118
When I read this ayah, it made me think about our efforts in trying to prove Islam by every possible means, even exaggerating our behaviors by involving ourselves in heated debates, which unfortunately have become very common in recent times. Allah will guide everyone whom He wishes. Even if we prove to people that Islam is true, and there are many books that prove this, in the end, those who come to debate will end up not trying to find the trut...
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7
0
Emma Turahman
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:118
O Allah I'm sorry for the times I was impatient. I wanted a sign so badly. Allah the beauty of Your creation should have been enough. Thank You Allah for providing for me since I was a tiny bunch of cells. inshAllah I will not ask for a sign. InshAllah I am satisfied with the miracle of the sun rising each day and the miracle of me being able to speak, type, and communicate. I am satisfied with the Quran as the ultimate miracle of Muhamad, Allah...
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6
0
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