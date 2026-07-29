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Al-Baqarah
116
2:116
وقالوا اتخذ الله ولدا سبحانه بل له ما في السماوات والارض كل له قانتون ١١٦
وَقَالُوا۟ ٱتَّخَذَ ٱللَّهُ وَلَدًۭا ۗ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ ۖ بَل لَّهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ لَّهُۥ قَـٰنِتُونَ ١١٦
وَقَالُواْ
ٱتَّخَذَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَلَدٗاۗ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
بَل
لَّهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
كُلّٞ
لَّهُۥ
قَٰنِتُونَ
١١٦
They
1
say, “Allah has offspring.”
2
Glory be to Him! In fact, to Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth—all are subject to His Will.
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