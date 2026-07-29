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Al-Baqarah
115
2:115
ولله المشرق والمغرب فاينما تولوا فثم وجه الله ان الله واسع عليم ١١٥
وَلِلَّهِ ٱلْمَشْرِقُ وَٱلْمَغْرِبُ ۚ فَأَيْنَمَا تُوَلُّوا۟ فَثَمَّ وَجْهُ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ١١٥
وَلِلَّهِ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقُ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبُۚ
فَأَيۡنَمَا
تُوَلُّواْ
فَثَمَّ
وَجۡهُ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
١١٥
To Allah belong the east and the west, so wherever you turn you are facing ˹towards˺ Allah.
1
Surely Allah is All-Encompassing,
2
All-Knowing.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Salihu Abba
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2 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 20:115, 2:115, 55:27, 46:35
Indeed, the best among humanity and jinn are those of unwavering determination (Ulul Azm), whose resolve is firmly anchored in their journey toward Allah. Determination, in its essence, is about maintaining focus on the ultimate goal: attaining nearness to Allah. Life, in all its complexities, continuously presents opportunities for progress and self-improvement. Yet, while some seize these opportunities to draw closer to their Creator, others ar...
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