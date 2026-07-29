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Al-Baqarah
111
2:111
وقالوا لن يدخل الجنة الا من كان هودا او نصارى تلك امانيهم قل هاتوا برهانكم ان كنتم صادقين ١١١
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن يَدْخُلَ ٱلْجَنَّةَ إِلَّا مَن كَانَ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ تِلْكَ أَمَانِيُّهُمْ ۗ قُلْ هَاتُوا۟ بُرْهَـٰنَكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ١١١
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
يَدۡخُلَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
إِلَّا
مَن
كَانَ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
تِلۡكَ
أَمَانِيُّهُمۡۗ
قُلۡ
هَاتُواْ
بُرۡهَٰنَكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
١١١
The Jews and Christians each claim that none will enter Paradise except those of their own faith. These are their desires. Reply, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Show ˹me˺ your proof if what you say is true.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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18 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 2:111, 10:39, 8:23
When the Qur’an Stops Being Distant
It began, unexpectedly, with a podcast.
Not a short clip you play in the background and forget—but one of those conversations that quietly pulls you in, almost without permission.
I didn’t plan to finish it. But somewhere between one idea and the next… I stayed.
Over four million people had already watched it. A discussion hosted by Waie Foundation in Doha, titled: “How Does the Qur’an Open Its Doors to Us?...
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