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Al-Baqarah
108
2:108
ام تريدون ان تسالوا رسولكم كما سيل موسى من قبل ومن يتبدل الكفر بالايمان فقد ضل سواء السبيل ١٠٨
أَمْ تُرِيدُونَ أَن تَسْـَٔلُوا۟ رَسُولَكُمْ كَمَا سُئِلَ مُوسَىٰ مِن قَبْلُ ۗ وَمَن يَتَبَدَّلِ ٱلْكُفْرَ بِٱلْإِيمَـٰنِ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ سَوَآءَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ ١٠٨
أَمۡ
تُرِيدُونَ
أَن
تَسۡـَٔلُواْ
رَسُولَكُمۡ
كَمَا
سُئِلَ
مُوسَىٰ
مِن
قَبۡلُۗ
وَمَن
يَتَبَدَّلِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَ
بِٱلۡإِيمَٰنِ
فَقَدۡ
ضَلَّ
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
١٠٨
Or do you ˹believers˺ intend to ask of your Messenger as Moses was asked before?
1
But whoever trades belief for disbelief has truly strayed from the Right Way.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
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7 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:108-109
The Resistance Within
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:108–109) through the Hadith
The heart does not always turn away from truth openly.
Sometimes it hesitates:
wanting more signs,
more reassurance,
more certainty before finally surrendering.
﴿أَمْ تُرِيدُونَ أَن تَسْأَلُوا رَسُولَكُمْ كَمَا سُئِلَ مُوسَىٰ مِن قَبْلُ﴾
“Or do you intend to ask your Messenger as Moses was asked before?” (2:108)
The ayah is not discouraging sincere questions.
It feels ...
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