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Al-Baqarah
105
2:105
ما يود الذين كفروا من اهل الكتاب ولا المشركين ان ينزل عليكم من خير من ربكم والله يختص برحمته من يشاء والله ذو الفضل العظيم ١٠٥
مَّا يَوَدُّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِنْ أَهْلِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَلَا ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ أَن يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنْ خَيْرٍۢ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَخْتَصُّ بِرَحْمَتِهِۦ مَن يَشَآءُ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ ذُو ٱلْفَضْلِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ١٠٥
مَّا
يَوَدُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنۡ
أَهۡلِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَلَا
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
أَن
يُنَزَّلَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَخۡتَصُّ
بِرَحۡمَتِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
ذُو
ٱلۡفَضۡلِ
ٱلۡعَظِيمِ
١٠٥
The disbelievers from the People of the Book and the polytheists would not want you to receive any blessing from your Lord, but Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.
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