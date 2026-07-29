Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
100
2:100
اوكلما عاهدوا عهدا نبذه فريق منهم بل اكثرهم لا يومنون ١٠٠
أَوَكُلَّمَا عَـٰهَدُوا۟ عَهْدًۭا نَّبَذَهُۥ فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنْهُم ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ١٠٠
أَوَكُلَّمَا
عَٰهَدُواْ
عَهۡدٗا
نَّبَذَهُۥ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٠٠
Why is it that every time they make a covenant, a group of them casts it aside? In fact, most of them do not believe.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
ekaterina myachina
Follow
9 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:99-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
See more
5
0
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah