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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 67
Al-'Ankabut
67
29:67
اولم يروا انا جعلنا حرما امنا ويتخطف الناس من حولهم افبالباطل يومنون وبنعمة الله يكفرون ٦٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّا جَعَلْنَا حَرَمًا ءَامِنًۭا وَيُتَخَطَّفُ ٱلنَّاسُ مِنْ حَوْلِهِمْ ۚ أَفَبِٱلْبَـٰطِلِ يُؤْمِنُونَ وَبِنِعْمَةِ ٱللَّهِ يَكْفُرُونَ ٦٧
أَوَلَمۡ
ﱬ
يَرَوۡاْ
ﱭ
أَنَّا
ﱮ
جَعَلۡنَا
ﱯ
حَرَمًا
ﱰ
ءَامِنٗا
ﱱ
وَيُتَخَطَّفُ
ﱲ
ٱلنَّاسُ
ﱳ
مِنۡ
ﱴ
حَوۡلِهِمۡۚ
ﱵﱶ
أَفَبِٱلۡبَٰطِلِ
ﱷ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
ﱸ
وَبِنِعۡمَةِ
ﱹ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱺ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
ﱻ
٦٧
ﱼ
Have they not seen how We have made ˹Mecca˺ a safe haven, whereas people ˹all˺ around them are snatched away?
1
How can they then believe in falsehood
2
and deny Allah’s favours?
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