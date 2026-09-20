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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 63
Al-'Ankabut
63
29:63
ولين سالتهم من نزل من السماء ماء فاحيا به الارض من بعد موتها ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعقلون ٦٣
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّن نَّزَّلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَحْيَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَوْتِهَا لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ ٦٣
وَلَئِن
ﲼ
سَأَلۡتَهُم
ﲽ
مَّن
ﲾ
نَّزَّلَ
ﲿ
مِنَ
ﳀ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﳁ
مَآءٗ
ﳂ
فَأَحۡيَا
ﳃ
بِهِ
ﳄ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
ﳅ
مِنۢ
ﳆ
بَعۡدِ
ﳇ
مَوۡتِهَا
ﳈ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ﳉ
ٱللَّهُۚ
ﳊﳋ
قُلِ
ﳌ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
ﳍ
لِلَّهِۚ
ﳎﳏ
بَلۡ
ﳐ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
ﳑ
لَا
ﳒ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
ﳓ
٦٣
ﳔ
And if you ask them who sends down rain from the sky, giving life to the earth after its death, they will surely say, “Allah!” Say, “Praise be to Allah!” In fact, most of them do not understand.
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