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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 61
Al-'Ankabut
61
29:61
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض وسخر الشمس والقمر ليقولن الله فانى يوفكون ٦١
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ يُؤْفَكُونَ ٦١
وَلَئِن
ﲝ
سَأَلۡتَهُم
ﲞ
مَّنۡ
ﲟ
خَلَقَ
ﲠ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲡ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
ﲢ
وَسَخَّرَ
ﲣ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
ﲤ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
ﲥ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ﲦ
ٱللَّهُۖ
ﲧﲨ
فَأَنَّىٰ
ﲩ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
ﲪ
٦١
ﲫ
If you ask them ˹O Prophet˺ who created the heavens and the earth and subjected the sun and the moon ˹for your benefit˺, they will certainly say, “Allah!” How can they then be deluded ˹from the truth˺?
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.