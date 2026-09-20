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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 53
Al-'Ankabut
53
29:53
ويستعجلونك بالعذاب ولولا اجل مسمى لجاءهم العذاب ولياتينهم بغتة وهم لا يشعرون ٥٣
وَيَسْتَعْجِلُونَكَ بِٱلْعَذَابِ ۚ وَلَوْلَآ أَجَلٌۭ مُّسَمًّۭى لَّجَآءَهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ وَلَيَأْتِيَنَّهُم بَغْتَةًۭ وَهُمْ لَا يَشْعُرُونَ ٥٣
وَيَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَكَ
ﱁ
بِٱلۡعَذَابِ
ﱂ
وَلَوۡلَآ
ﱃ
أَجَلٞ
ﱄ
مُّسَمّٗى
ﱅ
لَّجَآءَهُمُ
ﱆ
ٱلۡعَذَابُۚ
ﱇﱈ
وَلَيَأۡتِيَنَّهُم
ﱉ
بَغۡتَةٗ
ﱊ
وَهُمۡ
ﱋ
لَا
ﱌ
يَشۡعُرُونَ
ﱍ
٥٣
ﱎ
They challenge you ˹O Prophet˺ to hasten the punishment. Had it not been for a time already set, the punishment would have certainly come to them ˹at once˺. But it will definitely take them by surprise when they least expect it.
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