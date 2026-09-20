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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 43
Al-'Ankabut
43
29:43
وتلك الامثال نضربها للناس وما يعقلها الا العالمون ٤٣
وَتِلْكَ ٱلْأَمْثَـٰلُ نَضْرِبُهَا لِلنَّاسِ ۖ وَمَا يَعْقِلُهَآ إِلَّا ٱلْعَـٰلِمُونَ ٤٣
وَتِلۡكَ
ﲓ
ٱلۡأَمۡثَٰلُ
ﲔ
نَضۡرِبُهَا
ﲕ
لِلنَّاسِۖ
ﲖﲗ
وَمَا
ﲘ
يَعۡقِلُهَآ
ﲙ
إِلَّا
ﲚ
ٱلۡعَٰلِمُونَ
ﲛ
٤٣
ﲜ
These are the parables We set forth for humanity, but none will understand them except the people of knowledge.
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