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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 38
Al-'Ankabut
38
29:38
وعادا وثمود وقد تبين لكم من مساكنهم وزين لهم الشيطان اعمالهم فصدهم عن السبيل وكانوا مستبصرين ٣٨
وَعَادًۭا وَثَمُودَا۟ وَقَد تَّبَيَّنَ لَكُم مِّن مَّسَـٰكِنِهِمْ ۖ وَزَيَّنَ لَهُمُ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ فَصَدَّهُمْ عَنِ ٱلسَّبِيلِ وَكَانُوا۟ مُسْتَبْصِرِينَ ٣٨
وَعَادٗا
ﲬ
وَثَمُودَاْ
ﲭ
وَقَد
ﲮ
تَّبَيَّنَ
ﲯ
لَكُم
ﲰ
مِّن
ﲱ
مَّسَٰكِنِهِمۡۖ
ﲲﲳ
وَزَيَّنَ
ﲴ
لَهُمُ
ﲵ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ﲶ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
ﲷ
فَصَدَّهُمۡ
ﲸ
عَنِ
ﲹ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
ﲺ
وَكَانُواْ
ﲻ
مُسۡتَبۡصِرِينَ
ﲼ
٣٨
ﲽ
And the people of ’Ȃd and Thamûd ˹met a similar fate˺, which must be clear to you ˹Meccans˺ from their ruins.
1
Satan made their ˹evil˺ deeds appealing to them, hindering them from the ˹Right˺ Way, although they were capable of reasoning.
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