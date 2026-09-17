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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 31
Al-'Ankabut
31
29:31
ولما جاءت رسلنا ابراهيم بالبشرى قالوا انا مهلكو اهل هاذه القرية ان اهلها كانوا ظالمين ٣١
وَلَمَّا جَآءَتْ رُسُلُنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ بِٱلْبُشْرَىٰ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا مُهْلِكُوٓا۟ أَهْلِ هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْقَرْيَةِ ۖ إِنَّ أَهْلَهَا كَانُوا۟ ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٣١
وَلَمَّا
ﱁ
جَآءَتۡ
ﱂ
رُسُلُنَآ
ﱃ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
ﱄ
بِٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰ
ﱅ
قَالُوٓاْ
ﱆ
إِنَّا
ﱇ
مُهۡلِكُوٓاْ
ﱈ
أَهۡلِ
ﱉ
هَٰذِهِ
ﱊ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةِۖ
ﱋﱌ
إِنَّ
ﱍ
أَهۡلَهَا
ﱎ
كَانُواْ
ﱏ
ظَٰلِمِينَ
ﱐ
٣١
ﱑ
When Our messenger-angels came to Abraham with the good news ˹of the birth of Isaac˺, they said, “We are going to destroy the people of this city ˹of Sodom˺, for its people have persisted in wrongdoing.”
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