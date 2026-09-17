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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 29
Al-'Ankabut
29
29:29
اينكم لتاتون الرجال وتقطعون السبيل وتاتون في ناديكم المنكر فما كان جواب قومه الا ان قالوا ايتنا بعذاب الله ان كنت من الصادقين ٢٩
أَئِنَّكُمْ لَتَأْتُونَ ٱلرِّجَالَ وَتَقْطَعُونَ ٱلسَّبِيلَ وَتَأْتُونَ فِى نَادِيكُمُ ٱلْمُنكَرَ ۖ فَمَا كَانَ جَوَابَ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِلَّآ أَن قَالُوا۟ ٱئْتِنَا بِعَذَابِ ٱللَّهِ إِن كُنتَ مِنَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ ٢٩
أَئِنَّكُمۡ
ﲧ
لَتَأۡتُونَ
ﲨ
ٱلرِّجَالَ
ﲩ
وَتَقۡطَعُونَ
ﲪ
ٱلسَّبِيلَ
ﲫ
وَتَأۡتُونَ
ﲬ
فِي
ﲭ
نَادِيكُمُ
ﲮ
ٱلۡمُنكَرَۖ
ﲯﲰ
فَمَا
ﲱ
كَانَ
ﲲ
جَوَابَ
ﲳ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
ﲴ
إِلَّآ
ﲵ
أَن
ﲶ
قَالُواْ
ﲷ
ٱئۡتِنَا
ﲸ
بِعَذَابِ
ﲹ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲺ
إِن
ﲻ
كُنتَ
ﲼ
مِنَ
ﲽ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
ﲾ
٢٩
ﲿ
Do you really lust after ˹other˺ men, abuse the travellers, and practice immorality ˹openly˺ in your gatherings?” His people’s only response was to say ˹mockingly˺: “Bring Allah’s punishment upon us, if what you say is true.”
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.