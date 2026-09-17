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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 24
Al-'Ankabut
24
29:24
فما كان جواب قومه الا ان قالوا اقتلوه او حرقوه فانجاه الله من النار ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٢٤
فَمَا كَانَ جَوَابَ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِلَّآ أَن قَالُوا۟ ٱقْتُلُوهُ أَوْ حَرِّقُوهُ فَأَنجَىٰهُ ٱللَّهُ مِنَ ٱلنَّارِ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٢٤
فَمَا
ﱁ
كَانَ
ﱂ
جَوَابَ
ﱃ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
ﱄ
إِلَّآ
ﱅ
أَن
ﱆ
قَالُواْ
ﱇ
ٱقۡتُلُوهُ
ﱈ
أَوۡ
ﱉ
حَرِّقُوهُ
ﱊ
فَأَنجَىٰهُ
ﱋ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱌ
مِنَ
ﱍ
ٱلنَّارِۚ
ﱎﱏ
إِنَّ
ﱐ
فِي
ﱑ
ذَٰلِكَ
ﱒ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
ﱓ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
ﱔ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
ﱕ
٢٤
ﱖ
But the only response of Abraham’s people was to say: “Kill him or burn him!” But Allah saved him from the fire.
1
Surely in this are signs for people who believe.
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