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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 20
Al-'Ankabut
20
29:20
قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف بدا الخلق ثم الله ينشي النشاة الاخرة ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
قُلْ سِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَٱنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ بَدَأَ ٱلْخَلْقَ ۚ ثُمَّ ٱللَّهُ يُنشِئُ ٱلنَّشْأَةَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٠
قُلۡ
ﲓ
سِيرُواْ
ﲔ
فِي
ﲕ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲖ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
ﲗ
كَيۡفَ
ﲘ
بَدَأَ
ﲙ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَۚ
ﲚﲛ
ثُمَّ
ﲜ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲝ
يُنشِئُ
ﲞ
ٱلنَّشۡأَةَ
ﲟ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَۚ
ﲠﲡ
إِنَّ
ﲢ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲣ
عَلَىٰ
ﲤ
كُلِّ
ﲥ
شَيۡءٖ
ﲦ
قَدِيرٞ
ﲧ
٢٠
ﲨ
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Travel throughout the land and see how He originated the creation, then Allah will bring it into being one more time. Surely Allah is Most Capable of everything.
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