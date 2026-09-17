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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 14
Al-'Ankabut
14
29:14
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه فلبث فيهم الف سنة الا خمسين عاما فاخذهم الطوفان وهم ظالمون ١٤
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦ فَلَبِثَ فِيهِمْ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍ إِلَّا خَمْسِينَ عَامًۭا فَأَخَذَهُمُ ٱلطُّوفَانُ وَهُمْ ظَـٰلِمُونَ ١٤
وَلَقَدۡ
ﲸ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
ﲹ
نُوحًا
ﲺ
إِلَىٰ
ﲻ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
ﲼ
فَلَبِثَ
ﲽ
فِيهِمۡ
ﲾ
أَلۡفَ
ﲿ
سَنَةٍ
ﳀ
إِلَّا
ﳁ
خَمۡسِينَ
ﳂ
عَامٗا
ﳃ
فَأَخَذَهُمُ
ﳄ
ٱلطُّوفَانُ
ﳅ
وَهُمۡ
ﳆ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
ﳇ
١٤
ﳈ
Indeed, We sent Noah to his people, and he remained among them for a thousand years, less fifty. Then the Flood overtook them, while they persisted in wrongdoing.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.