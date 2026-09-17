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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-'Ankabut Ayah 10
Al-'Ankabut
10
29:10
ومن الناس من يقول امنا بالله فاذا اوذي في الله جعل فتنة الناس كعذاب الله ولين جاء نصر من ربك ليقولن انا كنا معكم اوليس الله باعلم بما في صدور العالمين ١٠
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ فَإِذَآ أُوذِىَ فِى ٱللَّهِ جَعَلَ فِتْنَةَ ٱلنَّاسِ كَعَذَابِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَئِن جَآءَ نَصْرٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكَ لَيَقُولُنَّ إِنَّا كُنَّا مَعَكُمْ ۚ أَوَلَيْسَ ٱللَّهُ بِأَعْلَمَ بِمَا فِى صُدُورِ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٠
وَمِنَ
ﱮ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﱯ
مَن
ﱰ
يَقُولُ
ﱱ
ءَامَنَّا
ﱲ
بِٱللَّهِ
ﱳ
فَإِذَآ
ﱴ
أُوذِيَ
ﱵ
فِي
ﱶ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱷ
جَعَلَ
ﱸ
فِتۡنَةَ
ﱹ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﱺ
كَعَذَابِ
ﱻ
ٱللَّهِۖ
ﱼﱽ
وَلَئِن
ﱾ
جَآءَ
ﱿ
نَصۡرٞ
ﲀ
مِّن
ﲁ
رَّبِّكَ
ﲂ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ﲃ
إِنَّا
ﲄ
كُنَّا
ﲅ
مَعَكُمۡۚ
ﲆﲇ
أَوَلَيۡسَ
ﲈ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲉ
بِأَعۡلَمَ
ﲊ
بِمَا
ﲋ
فِي
ﲌ
صُدُورِ
ﲍ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
ﲎ
١٠
ﲏ
There are some who say, “We believe in Allah,” but when they suffer in the cause of Allah, they mistake ˹this˺ persecution at the hands of people for the punishment of Allah. But when victory comes from your Lord, they surely say ˹to the believers˺, “We have always been with you.” Does Allah not know best what is in the hearts of all beings?
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