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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 97
Al-Anbiya
97
21:97
واقترب الوعد الحق فاذا هي شاخصة ابصار الذين كفروا يا ويلنا قد كنا في غفلة من هاذا بل كنا ظالمين ٩٧
وَٱقْتَرَبَ ٱلْوَعْدُ ٱلْحَقُّ فَإِذَا هِىَ شَـٰخِصَةٌ أَبْصَـٰرُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَا قَدْ كُنَّا فِى غَفْلَةٍۢ مِّنْ هَـٰذَا بَلْ كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٩٧
وَٱقۡتَرَبَ
ﱾ
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
ﱿ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
ﲀ
فَإِذَا
ﲁ
هِيَ
ﲂ
شَٰخِصَةٌ
ﲃ
أَبۡصَٰرُ
ﲄ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲅ
كَفَرُواْ
ﲆ
يَٰوَيۡلَنَا
ﲇ
قَدۡ
ﲈ
كُنَّا
ﲉ
فِي
ﲊ
غَفۡلَةٖ
ﲋ
مِّنۡ
ﲌ
هَٰذَا
ﲍ
بَلۡ
ﲎ
كُنَّا
ﲏ
ظَٰلِمِينَ
ﲐ
٩٧
ﲑ
ushering in the True Promise.
1
Then—behold!—the disbelievers will stare ˹in horror, crying,˺ “Oh, woe to us! We have truly been heedless of this. In fact, we have been wrongdoers.”
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