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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 87
Al-Anbiya
87
21:87
وذا النون اذ ذهب مغاضبا فظن ان لن نقدر عليه فنادى في الظلمات ان لا الاه الا انت سبحانك اني كنت من الظالمين ٨٧
وَذَا ٱلنُّونِ إِذ ذَّهَبَ مُغَـٰضِبًۭا فَظَنَّ أَن لَّن نَّقْدِرَ عَلَيْهِ فَنَادَىٰ فِى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ أَن لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنتَ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ إِنِّى كُنتُ مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٧
وَذَا
ﱾ
ٱلنُّونِ
ﱿ
إِذ
ﲀ
ذَّهَبَ
ﲁ
مُغَٰضِبٗا
ﲂ
فَظَنَّ
ﲃ
أَن
ﲄ
لَّن
ﲅ
نَّقۡدِرَ
ﲆ
عَلَيۡهِ
ﲇ
فَنَادَىٰ
ﲈ
فِي
ﲉ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
ﲊ
أَن
ﲋ
لَّآ
ﲌ
إِلَٰهَ
ﲍ
إِلَّآ
ﲎ
أَنتَ
ﲏ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
ﲐ
إِنِّي
ﲑ
كُنتُ
ﲒ
مِنَ
ﲓ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ﲔ
٨٧
ﲕ
And ˹remember˺ when the Man of the Whale stormed off ˹from his city˺ in a rage, thinking We would not restrain him.
1
Then in the ˹veils of˺ darkness
2
he cried out, “There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except You. Glory be to You! I have certainly done wrong.”
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