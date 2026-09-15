Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 83
Al-Anbiya
83
21:83
۞ وايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ
ﱏ ﱐ
إِذۡ
ﱑ
نَادَىٰ
ﱒ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
ﱓ
أَنِّي
ﱔ
مَسَّنِيَ
ﱕ
ٱلضُّرُّ
ﱖ
وَأَنتَ
ﱗ
أَرۡحَمُ
ﱘ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
ﱙ
٨٣
ﱚ
And ˹remember˺ when Job cried out to his Lord, “I have been touched with adversity,
1
and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.