Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 56
Al-Anbiya
56
21:56
قال بل ربكم رب السماوات والارض الذي فطرهن وانا على ذالكم من الشاهدين ٥٦
قَالَ بَل رَّبُّكُمْ رَبُّ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ٱلَّذِى فَطَرَهُنَّ وَأَنَا۠ عَلَىٰ ذَٰلِكُم مِّنَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٥٦
قَالَ
ﲺ
بَل
ﲻ
رَّبُّكُمۡ
ﲼ
رَبُّ
ﲽ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲾ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲿ
ٱلَّذِي
ﳀ
فَطَرَهُنَّ
ﳁ
وَأَنَا۠
ﳂ
عَلَىٰ
ﳃ
ذَٰلِكُم
ﳄ
مِّنَ
ﳅ
ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ
ﳆ
٥٦
ﳇ
He replied, “In fact, your Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth, Who created them ˹both˺. And to that I bear witness.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.