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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 46
Al-Anbiya
46
21:46
ولين مستهم نفحة من عذاب ربك ليقولن يا ويلنا انا كنا ظالمين ٤٦
وَلَئِن مَّسَّتْهُمْ نَفْحَةٌۭ مِّنْ عَذَابِ رَبِّكَ لَيَقُولُنَّ يَـٰوَيْلَنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٤٦
وَلَئِن
ﱎ
مَّسَّتۡهُمۡ
ﱏ
نَفۡحَةٞ
ﱐ
مِّنۡ
ﱑ
عَذَابِ
ﱒ
رَبِّكَ
ﱓ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ﱔ
يَٰوَيۡلَنَآ
ﱕ
إِنَّا
ﱖ
كُنَّا
ﱗ
ظَٰلِمِينَ
ﱘ
٤٦
ﱙ
If they were touched by even a breath of your Lord’s torment, they would certainly cry, “Woe to us! We have really been wrongdoers.”
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