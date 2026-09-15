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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 33
Al-Anbiya
33
21:33
وهو الذي خلق الليل والنهار والشمس والقمر كل في فلك يسبحون ٣٣
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلَّيْلَ وَٱلنَّهَارَ وَٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ ۖ كُلٌّۭ فِى فَلَكٍۢ يَسْبَحُونَ ٣٣
وَهُوَ
ﲰ
ٱلَّذِي
ﲱ
خَلَقَ
ﲲ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
ﲳ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
ﲴ
وَٱلشَّمۡسَ
ﲵ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
ﲶﲷ
كُلّٞ
ﲸ
فِي
ﲹ
فَلَكٖ
ﲺ
يَسۡبَحُونَ
ﲻ
٣٣
ﲼ
And He is the One Who created the day and the night, the sun and the moon—each travelling in an orbit.
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