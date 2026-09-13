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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-Anbiya Ayah 22
Al-Anbiya
22
21:22
لو كان فيهما الهة الا الله لفسدتا فسبحان الله رب العرش عما يصفون ٢٢
لَوْ كَانَ فِيهِمَآ ءَالِهَةٌ إِلَّا ٱللَّهُ لَفَسَدَتَا ۚ فَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَرْشِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ٢٢
لَوۡ
ﲮ
كَانَ
ﲯ
فِيهِمَآ
ﲰ
ءَالِهَةٌ
ﲱ
إِلَّا
ﲲ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲳ
لَفَسَدَتَاۚ
ﲴﲵ
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ﲶ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲷ
رَبِّ
ﲸ
ٱلۡعَرۡشِ
ﲹ
عَمَّا
ﲺ
يَصِفُونَ
ﲻ
٢٢
ﲼ
Had there been other gods besides Allah in the heavens or the earth, both ˹realms˺ would have surely been corrupted. So Glorified is Allah, Lord of the Throne, far above what they claim.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.