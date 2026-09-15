لَا يَحْزُنُهُمُ الْفَزَعُ الْأَكْبَرُ (They will not be grieved by the Biggest Panic - 21:103). Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ has said that (the Biggest Panic) refers to the second call of the Horn ( صُور ), when all the dead will assemble to give an account of their actions in the world. Some others have said that الْفَزَعُ الْأَكْبَرُ (the Biggest Panic) is the first call of the Horn. Ibn Al-` Arabi has said that the Horn will be blown thrice: The first call will be نَفخَہُ الفَزَع which will put everyone into utter confusion, and is referred to here as الْفَزَعُ الْأَكْبَرُ (the Biggest Panic). The second call will be نَفخہُ الصِّعق when everyone will die. The third call will be نَفخَہُ البَعث when all the dead will be resurrected. This version derives support from a hadith of Abu Hurairah رضی اللہ تعالیٰ عنہ which has been quoted in Musnad Abu Ya` la and Baihaqi, ` Abd Ibn Humaid, Abu al-Sheikh, Ibn Jarir al-Tabari etc. (Mazhari).