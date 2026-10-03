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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Al-An'am Ayah 99
Al-An'am
99
6:99
وهو الذي انزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به نبات كل شيء فاخرجنا منه خضرا نخرج منه حبا متراكبا ومن النخل من طلعها قنوان دانية وجنات من اعناب والزيتون والرمان مشتبها وغير متشابه انظروا الى ثمره اذا اثمر وينعه ان في ذالكم لايات لقوم يومنون ٩٩
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِۦ نَبَاتَ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ فَأَخْرَجْنَا مِنْهُ خَضِرًۭا نُّخْرِجُ مِنْهُ حَبًّۭا مُّتَرَاكِبًۭا وَمِنَ ٱلنَّخْلِ مِن طَلْعِهَا قِنْوَانٌۭ دَانِيَةٌۭ وَجَنَّـٰتٍۢ مِّنْ أَعْنَابٍۢ وَٱلزَّيْتُونَ وَٱلرُّمَّانَ مُشْتَبِهًۭا وَغَيْرَ مُتَشَـٰبِهٍ ۗ ٱنظُرُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰ ثَمَرِهِۦٓ إِذَآ أَثْمَرَ وَيَنْعِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكُمْ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٩٩
وَهُوَ
ﲆ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
ﲇ
أَنزَلَ
ﲈ
مِنَ
ﲉ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ﲊ
مَآءٗ
ﲋ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
ﲌ
بِهِۦ
ﲍ
نَبَاتَ
ﲎ
كُلِّ
ﲏ
شَيۡءٖ
ﲐ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
ﲑ
مِنۡهُ
ﲒ
خَضِرٗا
ﲓ
نُّخۡرِجُ
ﲔ
مِنۡهُ
ﲕ
حَبّٗا
ﲖ
مُّتَرَاكِبٗا
ﲗ
وَمِنَ
ﲘ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
ﲙ
مِن
ﲚ
طَلۡعِهَا
ﲛ
قِنۡوَانٞ
ﲜ
دَانِيَةٞ
ﲝ
وَجَنَّٰتٖ
ﲞ
مِّنۡ
ﲟ
أَعۡنَابٖ
ﲠ
وَٱلزَّيۡتُونَ
ﲡ
وَٱلرُّمَّانَ
ﲢ
مُشۡتَبِهٗا
ﲣ
وَغَيۡرَ
ﲤ
مُتَشَٰبِهٍۗ
ﲥﲦ
ٱنظُرُوٓاْ
ﲧ
إِلَىٰ
ﲨ
ثَمَرِهِۦٓ
ﲩ
إِذَآ
ﲪ
أَثۡمَرَ
ﲫ
وَيَنۡعِهِۦٓۚ
ﲬﲭ
إِنَّ
ﲮ
فِي
ﲯ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
ﲰ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
ﲱ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
ﲲ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
ﲳ
٩٩
ﲴ
And He is the One Who sends down rain from the sky—causing all kinds of plants to grow—producing green stalks from which We bring forth clustered grain. And from palm trees come clusters of dates hanging within reach. ˹There are˺ also gardens of grapevines, olives, and pomegranates, similar ˹in shape˺ but dissimilar ˹in taste˺. Look at their fruit as it yields and ripens! Indeed, in these are signs for people who believe.
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