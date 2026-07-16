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Al-An'am
16
6:16
من يصرف عنه يوميذ فقد رحمه وذالك الفوز المبين ١٦
مَّن يُصْرَفْ عَنْهُ يَوْمَئِذٍۢ فَقَدْ رَحِمَهُۥ ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ ٱلْفَوْزُ ٱلْمُبِينُ ١٦
مَّن
يُصۡرَفۡ
عَنۡهُ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
فَقَدۡ
رَحِمَهُۥۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٦
Whoever is spared the torment of that Day will have certainly been shown Allah’s mercy. And that is the absolute triumph.
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Tafsir Muyassar
من يصرف الله عنه ذلك العذاب الشديد فقد رحمه، وذلك الصرف هو الظفر البين بالنجاة من العذاب العظيم.