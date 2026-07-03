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Al-An'am
113
6:113
ولتصغى اليه افيدة الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة وليرضوه وليقترفوا ما هم مقترفون ١١٣
وَلِتَصْغَىٰٓ إِلَيْهِ أَفْـِٔدَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ وَلِيَرْضَوْهُ وَلِيَقْتَرِفُوا۟ مَا هُم مُّقْتَرِفُونَ ١١٣
وَلِتَصۡغَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
أَفۡـِٔدَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
وَلِيَرۡضَوۡهُ
وَلِيَقۡتَرِفُواْ
مَا
هُم
مُّقۡتَرِفُونَ
١١٣
so that the hearts of those who disbelieve in the Hereafter may be receptive to it, be pleased with it, and be persistent in their evil pursuits.
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