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Al-An'am
109
6:109
واقسموا بالله جهد ايمانهم لين جاءتهم اية ليومنن بها قل انما الايات عند الله وما يشعركم انها اذا جاءت لا يومنون ١٠٩
وَأَقْسَمُوا۟ بِٱللَّهِ جَهْدَ أَيْمَـٰنِهِمْ لَئِن جَآءَتْهُمْ ءَايَةٌۭ لَّيُؤْمِنُنَّ بِهَا ۚ قُلْ إِنَّمَا ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَمَا يُشْعِرُكُمْ أَنَّهَآ إِذَا جَآءَتْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ١٠٩
وَأَقۡسَمُواْ
بِٱللَّهِ
جَهۡدَ
أَيۡمَٰنِهِمۡ
لَئِن
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ءَايَةٞ
لَّيُؤۡمِنُنَّ
بِهَاۚ
قُلۡ
إِنَّمَا
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَمَا
يُشۡعِرُكُمۡ
أَنَّهَآ
إِذَا
جَآءَتۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٠٩
They swear by Allah their most solemn oaths that if a sign were to come to them, they would certainly believe in it. Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Signs are only with Allah.” What will make you ˹believers˺ realize that even if a sign were to come to them, they still would not believe?
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