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Al-An'am
108
6:108
ولا تسبوا الذين يدعون من دون الله فيسبوا الله عدوا بغير علم كذالك زينا لكل امة عملهم ثم الى ربهم مرجعهم فينبيهم بما كانوا يعملون ١٠٨
وَلَا تَسُبُّوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ يَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ فَيَسُبُّوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عَدْوًۢا بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ زَيَّنَّا لِكُلِّ أُمَّةٍ عَمَلَهُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِم مَّرْجِعُهُمْ فَيُنَبِّئُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٠٨
وَلَا
تَسُبُّواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
فَيَسُبُّواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عَدۡوَۢا
بِغَيۡرِ
عِلۡمٖۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
زَيَّنَّا
لِكُلِّ
أُمَّةٍ
عَمَلَهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِم
مَّرۡجِعُهُمۡ
فَيُنَبِّئُهُم
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٠٨
˹O believers!˺ Do not insult what they invoke besides Allah or they will insult Allah spitefully out of ignorance. This is how We have made each people’s deeds appealing to them. Then to their Lord is their return, and He will inform them of what they used to do.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Khaleda Islam
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 6:108, 2:11, 2:113, 2:256
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
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