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Al-Ahzab
9
33:9
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا نعمة الله عليكم اذ جاءتكم جنود فارسلنا عليهم ريحا وجنودا لم تروها وكان الله بما تعملون بصيرا ٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ جَآءَتْكُمْ جُنُودٌۭ فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا وَجُنُودًۭا لَّمْ تَرَوْهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرًا ٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِذۡ
جَآءَتۡكُمۡ
جُنُودٞ
فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
وَجُنُودٗا
لَّمۡ
تَرَوۡهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرًا
٩
O believers! Remember Allah’s favour upon you when ˹enemy˺ forces came to ˹besiege˺ you ˹in Medina˺,
1
so We sent against them a ˹bitter˺ wind and forces you could not see.
2
And Allah is All-Seeing of what you do.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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45 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:9
Bismillah
'O you who believe, remember the favor of Allah upon you when the forces came against you…' This verse is not just about a battle, it is about memory. Gratitude lives in memory. To remember the trench is to remember that moment when everything seemed lost—when hunger gnawed at your stomach, when cold cut your skin, when enemies outnumbered you three to one, when betrayal broke your trust—yet Allah was with you. He sent a wind to scatt...
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21
6
Beenish Ameen
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:9
This verse reminds us of a profound truth:
We often cannot perceive how Allah helps us through challenges.
His assistance comes in ways beyond our understanding, yet He sees every struggle, every effort, and every tear.
We can't see the intricate ways He pulls the strings for us, and because of that, we often forget the countless blessings we enjoy daily.
When things go well, we credit our hard work. When things fall apart, we question our...
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2
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