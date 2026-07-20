Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
73
33:73
ليعذب الله المنافقين والمنافقات والمشركين والمشركات ويتوب الله على المومنين والمومنات وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٧٣
لِّيُعَذِّبَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ وَٱلْمُشْرِكَـٰتِ وَيَتُوبَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۢا ٧٣
لِّيُعَذِّبَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
وَٱلۡمُشۡرِكَٰتِ
وَيَتُوبَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمَۢا
٧٣
so that Allah will punish hypocrite men and women and polytheistic men and women, and Allah will turn in mercy to believing men and women. For Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
1
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
No reflection to show right now - start your own reflection and save it privately, or share it with the QuranReflect community.
Add a Reflection
Visit QuranReflect
Previous Ayah