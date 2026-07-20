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Al-Ahzab
72
33:72
انا عرضنا الامانة على السماوات والارض والجبال فابين ان يحملنها واشفقن منها وحملها الانسان انه كان ظلوما جهولا ٧٢
إِنَّا عَرَضْنَا ٱلْأَمَانَةَ عَلَى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱلْجِبَالِ فَأَبَيْنَ أَن يَحْمِلْنَهَا وَأَشْفَقْنَ مِنْهَا وَحَمَلَهَا ٱلْإِنسَـٰنُ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ ظَلُومًۭا جَهُولًۭا ٧٢
إِنَّا
عَرَضۡنَا
ٱلۡأَمَانَةَ
عَلَى
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱلۡجِبَالِ
فَأَبَيۡنَ
أَن
يَحۡمِلۡنَهَا
وَأَشۡفَقۡنَ
مِنۡهَا
وَحَمَلَهَا
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنُۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
ظَلُومٗا
جَهُولٗا
٧٢
Indeed, We offered the trust to the heavens and the earth and the mountains, but they ˹all˺ declined to bear it, being fearful of it. But humanity assumed it, ˹for˺ they are truly wrongful ˹to themselves˺ and ignorant ˹of the consequences˺,
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Maheen Khan
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3 days ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:72, 59:21
This is something Soo deep that many of us go through but are unable to realise or connect What the Qur'an is trying to tell us ,
Recently, while traveling through the mountains, I found myself struggling. After hours in hijab, feeling out of place among others who looked carefree and beautiful, and while in car listening to music is a must and i resisting the urge to return to music, began questioning my choices.like why am I torturing myself...
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26
6
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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44 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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36
10
Rooma Khanam
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46 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:72, 90:4, 4:28, 80:17, 21:37, 17:67, 96:6, 14:34, 43:15, 18:54, 70:19, 17:11, 100:6, 17:100, 22:66
Various times in the Qur'an, Allah SWT reveals such integral qualities of Al Insaan - Mankind which only Al Khaaliq - The Creator can. Allah SWT describes human beings as ungrateful, hasty, impatient, unfair, stingy. He SWT calls them ignorant, argumentative, wrongful and transgressive. He says mankind has been created weak, in difficulty and constant struggle.
لا ريب فيه
No doubt that Al Musawwir - The Fashioner has spoken the truth about His C...
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21
6
Salihu Abba
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:72, 41:11, 95:4-5
Imagine this: You are stranded in a vast, lifeless desert, teetering on the edge of survival. Thirst grips your throat, and hope fades with every step. Then, out of nowhere, a stranger appears, offering you water that revives your body and guidance that leads you to a safe path, ensuring your survival. As you prepare to part ways, this kind soul asks you for one favor: to deliver a letter to his family. Would you honor his request?
Take a moment ...
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13
5
Khaleda Islam
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:72
Posted in
Muslim American Society
some Americans are unwilling to wear a mask, saying the face coverings are uncomfortable or impinge upon their civil liberties.'(Time online).This gave me pause for thought.
'Verily, We did offer the trust [of reason and volition] to the heavens, and the earth, and the mountains: but they refused to bear it because they were afraid of it. Yet man took it up - for, certainly, he has always been prone to be most unjust, most foolish.'
Many schola...
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3
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