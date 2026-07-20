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Al-Ahzab
67
33:67
وقالوا ربنا انا اطعنا سادتنا وكبراءنا فاضلونا السبيلا ٦٧
وَقَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّآ أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَآءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠ ٦٧
وَقَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
إِنَّآ
أَطَعۡنَا
سَادَتَنَا
وَكُبَرَآءَنَا
فَأَضَلُّونَا
ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠
٦٧
And they will say, “Our Lord! We obeyed our leaders and elite, but they led us astray from the ˹Right˺ Way.
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Quranly Reminder
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32 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
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7
0
Mohannad Hakeem
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:67-68
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
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5
0
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