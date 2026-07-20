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Al-Ahzab
61
33:61
ملعونين اينما ثقفوا اخذوا وقتلوا تقتيلا ٦١
مَّلْعُونِينَ ۖ أَيْنَمَا ثُقِفُوٓا۟ أُخِذُوا۟ وَقُتِّلُوا۟ تَقْتِيلًۭا ٦١
مَّلۡعُونِينَۖ
أَيۡنَمَا
ثُقِفُوٓاْ
أُخِذُواْ
وَقُتِّلُواْ
تَقۡتِيلٗا
٦١
˹They deserve to be˺ condemned. ˹If they were to persist,˺ they would get themselves seized and killed relentlessly wherever they are found!
1
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